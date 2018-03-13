WR Allen Robinson to sign with Bears when free agency opens

Former? Jacksonville Jaguars?receiver Allen Robinson?intends to sign with the Chicago Bears barring any last-minute snags when free agency opens Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson, whom the Jaguars drafted in the second round in 2014, has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in 43 games. He is coming off a torn left ACL suffered on the third offensive play of the 2017 season opener at Houston.

Robinson had 48 catches for 548 yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie before a knee injury ended his season after 10 games. He had a monster year in 2015, with 80 catches for 1,400 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdown receptions, and he appeared to be on the cusp of joining the elite list of receivers in the NFL.

However, the Jaguars' offense struggled in 2016, and so did Robinson. He was targeted the same amount of times as he was in 2015 (151 times) but his yardage and touchdown numbers dropped off: 73 catches for 883 yards and 6 touchdowns. After leading the NFL with 31 catches of 20 or more yards in 2015, Robinson had just 11 in 2016.

His per-catch average also dropped by 5.4 yards from 2015 to 2016. Robinson had a fantastic training camp, however, and appeared poised for a big season in 2017 before his injury.

Information from ESPN's Michael DiRocco was used in this report.