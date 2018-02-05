WWII Medal recipient does Super Bowl LII coin toss

PHOTO: Woody Williams, 94, the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, assists with the coin toss of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Woody Williams, 94, the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, gets ready to assist with the coin toss, before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

World War II hero Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams was Super Bowl LII's "Honorary Captain."

The decorated Marine, a winner of the Medal of Honor, stood at the 50-yard line between a handful of the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles players on Super Bowl Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

PHOTO: The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots participate in the coin toss prior to the NFL Super Bowl LII football game on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.Ben Liebenberg/AP
When his name was announced by the referee, a roaring applause from the Eagles-dominated contingent followed.

Williams was tasked with flipping the coin -- the heads side included the Lombardi Trophy and the tails featured both NFL teams' logos.

"The honor is yours," said referee Gene Steratore.

Philadelphia called tails. It landed on heads.

Williams, a West Virginia farmer turned war hero, is the last living soldier to receive the nation's highest award for valor from serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

He went beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima, where as part of the 3rd Marine Division he used a flamethrower to destroy pillboxes, or dug-in guard posts, made of concrete.

The brave Marine faced enemy fire during the campaign and came close death when he was hit with a piece of shrapnel.

"The corpsman came. He took his forceps and pulled it out and said, 'Do you want this?'" Williams remembered, according to the Marine Corps website. "I said, 'I sure do!' It was still hot. I still have it."

