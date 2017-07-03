Yankees' Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez enter Home Run Derby

New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge?and teammate Gary Sanchez announced Monday that they will participate in the Home Run Derby next week in Miami.

The announcement was made via the Yankees' Twitter account after both players took time to consider their invitations, which were made last month.

Judge leads the majors in home runs with 27. He also leads the American League in batting average (.327) and RBIs (62).?

Sanchez is fourth on the Yankees with 13 home runs this season. He made headlines as a rookie last summer, hitting 11 home runs during a 15-game stretch in August.

The derby will be held at Marlins Park in Miami on July 10. The Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton is the defending champion after winning last year at San Diego's Petco Park.

"Never really dreamed that it would actually happen. It was pretty surreal," Judge said after initially being invited in June.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he isn't worried about Judge picking up bad habits in his swing due to repeated exertions in the derby and extra batting practice before the event.

"I watch him take BP, and he uses the whole field. So he'll do the same thing," Girardi said. "Players, you want them to go enjoy the All-Star Game, because it's something they've earned. But you do worry about fatigue for those guys, because they've got to travel. The good thing is we have a Sunday day game here. It'll be easy to get down there. So it shouldn't be too bad."

Judge led the American League in All-Star votes and will start in the 88th Midsummer Classic.

ESPN, which televises the derby, hoped Judge would join the competition.

"Fans would truly anticipate and enjoy having Aaron Judge, one of game's top young stars, take part in this great annual baseball showcase," network spokesman Josh Krulewitz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.