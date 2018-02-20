Yankees add Brandon Drury, Diamondbacks get Steven Souza in 3-team trade with Rays

The New York Yankees have added another starting infield candidate, acquiring Brandon Drury in a three-way trade that also saw the Tampa Bay Rays send outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rays receive second baseman prospect Nick Solak from the Yankees and pitcher Anthony Banda and two players to be named from the Diamondbacks.

Arizona also receives starting pitcher Taylor Widener from the Yankees.

Drury can play either second base or third base for a team that was looking at potentially starting rookies at both spots this season. Drury hit .267 with 13 homers and 63 RBI in 135 games with Arizona last season.

After trading third baseman Chase Headley and second baseman Starlin Castro this offseason, and not re-signing free agent third baseman Todd Frazier, the Yankees were looking to add a veteran infielder in case either Gleyber Torres or Miguel Andujar isn't ready to crack the starting lineup as a rookie.

Torres, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left (non-throwing) elbow, will get a shot to start at third base in spring training, while Andujar could open the year as the starting second baseman.

Drury could start at either spot, spending most of his time at second baseman last year with the Diamondbacks. He has also seen time at third base, as well as in left and right field.

Souza hit .239 with 30 homers and 78 RBI in 148 games last year with Tampa Bay. He adds another bat for an Arizona club looking to replace the offense of J.D. Martinez, who has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Souza is the latest starter to be traded away by the Rays, who are in rebuilding mode.

Souza had just arrived back in Rays camp on Tuesday after attending to a family matter in Seattle and was asked about the departure in recent days of teammates Jake Odorizzi (traded to Twins) and Corey Dickerson, who was designated for assignment.

"They're both dear friends to me, but this is part of the business and we all signed up for this," Souza told the Tampa Bay Times before learning he'd also be playing elsewhere. "And I think this is not a shocker to anybody. This is the way the Rays operated for the last couple of years. It's our job to be professionals, accept what's happening and go out there and do the best we can. I think we have a good group in here."

Of the prospects involved in the trade, the left-handed Banda was ranked seventh among Diamondbacks' prospects by ESPN's Keith Law. Widener was ranked 15th, and Solak 18th, in the Yanks' farm system according to Law.