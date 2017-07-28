Yanks rookie Aaron Judge breaks tooth celebrating walkoff win

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge suffered a broken tooth during the team's on-field celebration following Thursday night's 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brett Gardner hit a walk-off solo home run to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the Yankees their fourth straight win.

As the team mobbed the 5-foot-11 Gardner at the plate, Judge, who is 6-foot-7, was hit in the mouth and broke a tooth, manager Joe Girardi said.

Judge's tooth appeared to be chipped on Gardner's batting helmet. He immediately headed for the dugout with his hand over his mouth.

The Yankees said Judge is expected to be available to play Friday.

He went 1-for-5 and is now batting .171 since the All-Star break.