Yanks get Todd Frazier from White Sox for '16 first-rounder Blake Rutherford

The New York Yankees have acquired third baseman Todd Frazier, along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, from the Chicago White Sox, they announced Tuesday night.

The White Sox will get outfielder Blake Rutherford, who was New York's 2016 first-round pick. They also will get left-handed pitching prospect Ian Clarkin, minor league outfielder Tito Polo and Yankees right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard, whose contract -- he is in the second year of a two-year, $12.25 million deal -- helps offset some of the money being taken in on Frazier's and Robertson's deals.

"Over the last several weeks, we've had discussions with teams about these players. But we decided the most prudent path to acquire the most impactful talent was to bundle these players together," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

Hahn said he had been talking with the Yankees for a long time and that Rutherford was the key player in the deal. He also said top prospect Yoan Moncada -- acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale deal last offseason -- is being called up and will be in uniform Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is the second big trade in a week for the last-place White Sox ahead of the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. On Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Chicago Cubs for four minor leaguers.

Robertson, once the Yankees' closer, is being paid $12 million this year and is due $13 million next season. He and Kahnle will be counted on to help a bullpen that has been inconsistent.

"Those are two power arms, who have strikeout stuff, and just adding to what we got," manager Joe Girardi said.

Robertson won't be expected to regularly pitch better than the seventh inning for the Yankees, who have Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman for the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner said he was excited about the acquisitions and that he exchanged text messages with Robertson after the game about the reliever's return to New York.

Frazier, who is on a one-year, $12 million deal, is expected to play first or third in a combination with current third baseman Chase Headley, but Girardi said he hadn't yet made a decision. Headley said he would be able to play first, if asked.

Girardi said the fact that the Yankees are making additions should send a message to his team's clubhouse.

"It should tell them, 'Hey, we are in this,' and we need to continue to play hard and play better than what we've done," Girardi said. "It should be a pick-me-up."

The Yankees currently hold the second American League wild-card spot and are close to the AL East-leading Red Sox.

With the Yankees at Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon, it was not certain whether the new arrivals would make it in time for the game.

Frazier, who's from New Jersey, was pulled from the starting lineup shortly before Chicago hosted the Dodgers on Tuesday night. He spent the early part of the game in the dugout talking to Robertson.

Frazier, 31, is hitting .207 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in his second season with the White Sox. A two-time All-Star while with the Cincinnati Reds, Frazier had 40 homers and 98 RBIs while hitting a career-low .225 for Chicago in 2016.

Robertson, 32, has a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 31 games this season (28 finished). The 32-year-old is 13-for-14 in save opportunities and has struck out 47 batters over 33 1/3 innings. Robertson signed a four-year, $46 million deal with Chicago as a free agent prior to the start of the 2015 season.

The right-hander pitched for the Yankees from 2008 to '14 and posted a 2.81 ERA in 402 games. He took over as the team's closer following Mariano Rivera's retirement.

Kahnle, 27, is 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 37 appearances for the White Sox. In 36 innings, the right-hander has allowed 28 hits and seven walks, while striking out 60. He originally was drafted by the Yankees in 2010 but was lost to the Colorado Rockies in the Rule 5 draft and later acquired by the White Sox.

Clippard was 1-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 40 games. The 32-year-old righty had hit a rough patch recently.

"I didn't expect it, but it is part of the business," Clippard said after the trade. "Unfortunately for me, it has been part of my seasons the last three years, so from a lifestyle standpoint, it is getting kind of frustrating, and, from a team standpoint, I love these guys. I love this organization. We are playing well. We are in thick of things. To leave, it is gut-wrenching."

Rutherford, 20, was hitting .281 with 30 RBIs and 25 stolen bases at Class A Charleston. He was a South Atlantic League All-Star this year after being a first-round draft pick.

Clarkin, a 22-year-old lefty, was 4-4 with a 2.61 ERA as a starter at Class A Tampa. The 22-year-old Polo was hitting a combined .307 with 22 steals at Tampa and Double-A Trenton.

Moncada, a 22-year-old infielder, is hitting .282 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and 17 stolen bases at Triple-A Charlotte. Boston spent $63 million -- including a record $31.5 million bonus -- to sign Moncada in 2015 after he left Cuba, and he recently was named the top prospect in the game by Baseball America.

ESPN's Andrew Marchand and The Associated Press contributed to this report.