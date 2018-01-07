Yannick Ngakoue accuses Bills' Richie Incognito of using racial slurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during the Jaguars' 10-3 playoff victory Sunday.

Ngakoue said on Twitter that a Bills player wearing No. 64 was "goin[g] to come harder than some weak racist slurs."

Ngakoue ended his tweet with the hashtag "Iaintjonathanmarin!"

Ngakoue was unable to be reached for comment. The Bills did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday evening.

Incognito, 34, has made the Pro Bowl each of his three seasons since signing with the Bills in 2015. Buffalo gave Incognito a second chance in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins suspended him for the final eight games of the 2013 season for his role in a bullying scandal in which ex-NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was a target.

NFL investigator Ted Wells released a report in 2014 detailing "a pattern of harassment" against Martin by Incognito and other Dolphins players that included racial slurs. Incognito's attorney later called the report "replete with errors."?

The NFL cleared Incognito later in 2014 to return to football, but he spent that season out of the league before joining Buffalo the next year.

ESPN's Mike Rodak contributed to this report.?