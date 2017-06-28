Yasiel Puig's suspension for obscene gesture rescinded

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's one-game suspension for an obscene gesture has been rescinded, and he will instead make a charitable donation, according to multiple reports.

Puig flashed his middle finger on both hands at Indians fans sitting behind home plate after he hit a home run two weeks ago at Progressive Field.

Joe Torre, MLB's head of discipline, announced the suspension the next day, and Puig immediately appealed.

Puig said the fans heckled him when he was in the on-deck circle, but he acknowledged after the game that he had "stooped" to their level.

"It's something that came out," Puig said. "There's really nothing I can do at this point."

Puig sat out Tuesday night's game against the Angels with hamstring and knee soreness.