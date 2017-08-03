Yoan Moncada: Wasn't ready for quick transition from minors in '16

BOSTON -- When the Boston Red Sox called up Yoan Moncada last September, they hoped he would take over as their everyday third baseman and be a fixture in their lineup for years to come.

It didn't happen.

"Last year, I wasn't expecting to play in the majors," Moncada said through an interpreter Thursday upon returning to Fenway Park as a member of the Chicago White Sox. "I think I wasn't ready."

Moncada, touted as the Red Sox's next big thing after signing out of Cuba for a record $31.5 million, went 4-for-19 with 12 strikeouts, including nine in a row in his final nine at-bats of the season. Rather than making the impact that Boston had intended, he wasn't even included on the postseason roster.

In December, the Red Sox traded Moncada in the blockbuster deal that brought ace lefty Chris Sale to Boston. The rebuilding White Sox called up Moncada on July 19 and installed him as their everyday second baseman. And after suffering a bruised knee on a scary collision with teammate Willy Garcia earlier this week, the 22-year-old phenom returned to the lineup Thursday night against the Red Sox and batted cleanup despite going only 4-for-38 (.105) with 16 strikeouts through his first 12 games.

"I think he's working through continuing to develop approaches at the plate," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "When he puts the bat on the ball, it makes a little different sound. The ball comes off his bat pretty hot and pretty easy, actually. We know that as a young man, he still has so much more in the tank, and as he continues to develop as a player, the biggest thing for us, our desire for him, is that he becomes as solid, as complete a player as he possibly can."

Growing pains aren't uncommon for young players, even though Moncada's successor as the Red Sox's top prospect is making it look easy in his first week in the big leagues. Rafael Devers, a 20-year-old third baseman and the youngest player in the majors, was 12-for-28 (.429) with two homers entering Thursday night and went deep again in the first inning against White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez.

But Devers is the exception. And the White Sox believe Moncada will develop into the impact player he was projected to be when the Red Sox signed him. Going forward, Renteria sees him as a middle-of-the-order hitter, even though his speed on the bases might leave him suited to hit near the top of the lineup.

Regardless, Moncada figures he's better off for having struggled in the big leagues late last season.

"It's not that I wasn't ready. It's like it was too fast for me," Moncada said. "I was playing in the minors and then suddenly I was in the majors. That was really fast for me. But probably the things that didn't go well at that time made it a bigger issue."

Barring something unexpected, Moncada won't get a chance to face Sale until next season. Sale had been scheduled to face the White Sox in Sunday's series finale, but a rainout Wednesday night pushed back each of the Red Sox's starters by one game. Sale's next start isn't slated until Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.