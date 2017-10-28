Yuli Gurriel apparently mocks Yu Darvish from dugout after homer

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after Friday night's Game 3 win that he was aware of apparent racist gesture made by Yuli Gurriel and that the Houston first baseman was expected to make a statement addressing what he did.

After his second-inning home run off of Yu Darvish, Gurriel motioned at his own eyes in the dugout in what appeared to be a mock-like gesture toward the Dodgers starter.

"I know he's remorseful," Hinch said of Gurriel.

A Major League Baseball spokesman said MLB is aware of Gurriel's gesture and plans to talk to him about it.

Speaking through a translator, Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian decent, called the gesture "disrespectful," adding: "He made a mistake. He'll learn from it. We're all human beings."