Yuli Gurriel apparently mocks Yu Darvish from dugout after homer

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after Friday night's Game 3 win that he was aware of apparent racist gesture made by Yuli Gurriel and that the Houston first baseman was expected to make a statement addressing what he did.

After his second-inning home run off of Yu Darvish, Gurriel motioned at his own eyes in the dugout in what appeared to be a mock-like gesture toward the Dodgers starter.

"I know he's remorseful," Hinch said of Gurriel.

A Major League Baseball spokesman said MLB is aware of Gurriel's gesture and plans to talk to him about it. A source told ESPN's Scott Lauber that MLB is looking into potential discipline for Gurriel.?

Speaking through a translator, Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian decent, called the gesture "disrespectful."

"I try not to care much about it, but he played in Japan and I have a lot of respect for him, so I try not to think about it too much against him," Darvish said. "Nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. You have to learn from it. He made a mistake and we've just got to learn from it. We are all human beings, that's what I'm saying. So it's just learn from it and we gotta move forward."

Gurriel, also speaking through a translator, said he made the gesture because he never had success against Japanese pitchers in the past. Gurriel is a Cuban native who played one year for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the Japan League in 2014.