Zach Miller undergoes emergency surgery in effort to save injured leg

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller underwent emergency surgery Sunday night in an effort to save his injured left leg, league and team sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The surgery, performed in New Orleans after the Bears' loss to the New Orleans' Saints, was performed to repair a damaged artery in Miller's leg, according to sources.

Miller dislocated his knee in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sources told Mortensen that Miller's dislocated knee is considered "more significant" than a regular dislocation, which is a serious injury.

Vascular surgeons were called in in an effort to repair Miller's leg, which including grafting tissue from the other leg to repair the damaged artery, sources told Mortensen.