Zay Jones won't face charges after naked, bloody incident

LOS ANGELES -- Prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones, who appeared in a video naked while arguing with his brother in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined the case because of "insufficient evidence," district attorney's office spokesman Paul Eakins told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Jones, 22, was arrested after officers were called to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles, said police spokesman Luis Garcia. Jones was found "breaking glass doors and windows" and arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Garcia said.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted a video showing a nude Jones pushing his brother, Cayleb, in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building. The video also showed what appeared to be blood on the floor and walls of the hallway.

Jones' agent, Zeke Sandhu, did not reply to text and voicemail messages. Sandhu also represents Cayleb Jones.

Cayleb Jones, a Minnesota Vikings receiver, on Wednesday posted a note on his Twitter account, which read: "I am my brothers keeper."

Their father, former NFL linebacker Robert Jones, posted a note on his Twitter account on Wednesday saying that Zay "is with me and his mom," while adding "he's going to be fine!"

The Bills had no immediate comment.

