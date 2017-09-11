Apple expected to unveil newest iPhone on Tuesday

Apple fans don't have to wait much longer for the unveiling of the newest iPhone, expected to take place Tuesday at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 8 -- nicknamed the 10-year "anniversary" model by tech experts -- is rumored to come with a hefty price tag of $1,000. If true, that is about twice the cost of the original iPhone, The Associated Press reported.

Join us September 12 at 10am PT to watch the #AppleEvent live at https://t.co/xi6CRXgQPH. Retweet for updates from @Apple. pic.twitter.com/QYyd7HNoGL — Apple (@Apple) September 6, 2017

Apple has not confirmed that the introduction of the iPhone will take place Tuesday, only that it is holding an event that day at 10 a.m. PT.

Whenever the new iPhone is introduced, fans can expect a dramatic redesign and a variety of new features, AP technology writer Michael Liedtke wrote.

Leaked information suggests its display will extend to all edges of the device, eliminating the exterior gap that currently surrounds the screen, Liedtke wrote.

Liedtke hypothesized that the latest iPhone will also have a better camera and wireless-charging capacity and may include facial-recognition technology for unlocking the phone.

The Apple event Tuesday will take place at the company's Steve Jobs Theater and will be the first product event at its new campus headquarters Apple Park.

Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone on Jan. 9, 2007. It hit stores more than six months later, on June 29, 2007.