A damaged motorcycle from a crash involving motorcycle officers accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his visit to Southern California sent one of the officers to the hospital, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Trudeau’s vehicle was not involved and he was not hurt. The Ventura County Fire Department says the crash involving California Highway Patrol officers happened shortly after Trudeau’s motorcade left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where Trudeau had given a speech Friday night. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)