FILE - In this April 28, 2009 file photo, smog covers downtown Los Angeles. Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, that California is among fourteen states and the District of Columbia that are suing the Trump administration over what they say is a failure to enforce smog standards. A federal judge says the Trump administration violated federal law when it failed to meet a deadline to identify all parts of the country with dangerous smog levels. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam on Monday, March 12, 2018, ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to complete the designations by the end of April. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)