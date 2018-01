FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013, file photo, anti-gentrification protesters temporarily block a shuttle bus full of tech workers at a Mission District public bus stop in San Francisco. Northern California authorities say multiple shuttle buses transporting Apple and Google employees had windows broken with unknown objects while traveling on a highway south of San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Protesters in San Francisco, where tax incentives have lured tech firms, have previously targeted shuttle buses ferrying employees to and from Silicon Valley, saying technology workers were driving up rents and increasing the income divide. (Kurtis Alexander/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)