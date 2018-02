FILE - In this Jan. 2018, 2018, file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, veterinarian Dr. Laura Peyton, chief of integrated medicine at the University of California, Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, works on the badly burned paw of a bear, injured in a wildfires, in Davis, Calif. Two female bears badly burned in a wildfire are back home in the Los Padres National Forest. KABC-TV reports recent photos and GPS tracking show the bears are moving around and in good health in the forest after suffering burn injuries in December from a massive wildfire that affected Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The bears were released back into the wild in January.(California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)