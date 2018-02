FILE - This Jan. 2018 file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a bear, injured in a wildfire, resting with its badly burned paws wrapped in fish skin - tilapia - and covered in corn husks during treatment at the University of California, Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, Calif. Two female bears badly burned in a wildfire are back home in the Los Padres National Forest. KABC-TV reports recent photos and GPS tracking show the bears are moving around and in good health in the forest after suffering burn injuries in December from a massive wildfire that affected Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The bears were released back into the wild in January. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)