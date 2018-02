FILE - This Jan. 2018, file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the badly burned paw of a bear, injured in a wildfire, wrapped in fish skin - tilapia - during treatment at the University of California, Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, Calif. Veterinarians successfully used alternative medical treatments such as acupuncture and wrapping wounds in fish skin on two bears and a mountain lion burned in the Southern California wildfires, vets at UC Davis said Wednesday, Jan. 24. Two female bears badly burned in a wildfire are back home in the Los Padres National Forest. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)