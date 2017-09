FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, photo, a crew with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) battles "La Tuna" brushfire on the hillside in Burbank, Calif. With multiple intense hurricanes, a powerful earthquake, wildfires and deadly flooding from Houston to India it seems that nature recently has just gone nuts. Some of these disasters, like Friday’s earthquake in Mexico, are natural. Others may end up having a mix of natural and man-made ingredients after scientists examine them. Experts in risk and psychology said we look for patterns in overwhelming things like disasters. Sometimes there’s a pattern in chaos. Sometimes there isn’t.(Matt Hartman via AP)