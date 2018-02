FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, a protester dressed like a polar bear joins other protesters against oil drilling off the California Coast in a march from the state Capitol to a hearing by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, in Sacramento, Calif. Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)