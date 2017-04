Kofi Annan, left, former United Nations Secretary-General and Chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation and China's Margaret Chan, center, General Director of the World Health Organization, WHO, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, listen during the Global partners meeting on neglected tropical diseases, NTD, at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)