In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, photo, Georgina, an endangered snow leopard, watches as her new twin cubs play in their enclosure during their public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo, in California. The elusive snow leopard _ long considered an endangered species _ has been upgraded to "vulnerable," international conservationists said Thursday. But experts warned the new classification does not mean the big cats are safe. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)