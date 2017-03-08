Adults riding in rear seat of car less likely to use seat belts: Survey

More
Drivers are twice as likely to die in a crash when a passenger behind them isn't strapped in.
0:52 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adults riding in rear seat of car less likely to use seat belts: Survey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49005586,"title":"Adults riding in rear seat of car less likely to use seat belts: Survey","duration":"0:52","description":"Drivers are twice as likely to die in a crash when a passenger behind them isn't strapped in.","url":"/Technology/video/adults-riding-rear-seat-car-seat-belts-survey-49005586","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.