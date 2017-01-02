Some of the Most Advanced Cars Come up Short on Safety

Tesla's Model S and BMW's I3 unexpectedly rated lower in new insurance industry crash tests.
0:53 | 02/01/17

In today's tech like some of the most advanced cars coming up short when it comes to safety Tesla model S receives an acceptable rating in new insurance industry crash test. Experts say it doesn't do enough to protect against head injuries BMW's I three is rated good but there are problems with its rear crash restraints and apple is once again the world's top Smartphone seller. Samsung fell to second place amid that massive recall of their fire prime galaxy note sentence and it isn't just for people taking a swipe at love scientists have developed an apple like tender. For an eleven year old. Are ranked tenth in the Netherlands. They show her to the tablet and monitor how she responds of the images of the guys. Their first mistake though it actually handing her bid tablets she immediately to straight it I guess she didn't like. And maybe she's not into genders now Russia's knows what bad desert expects.

