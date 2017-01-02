-
Now Playing: Small Car Combo Gets Tall Man in Trouble
-
Now Playing: Used Car Prices Fall After Several Years of Rises
-
Now Playing: Some of the Most Advanced Cars Come up Short on Safety
-
Now Playing: Austrian Hotel Held Hostage by Electronic Hackers
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl Viewers Consider Upgrading Their Television for the Big Game
-
Now Playing: Walking Tour of The Land Pavilion at Disney's Epcot
-
Now Playing: Facebook USB Security Keys
-
Now Playing: American Airlines Eliminating Seatback Screens
-
Now Playing: Target Expected to Launch Mobile Payment Service
-
Now Playing: Sprint Acquires One-Third of Tidal
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady's Inspirational Instagram Post May Hint at Secret of his Success
-
Now Playing: Samsung Reveals Cause of Exploding Galaxy Note7 Smartphones
-
Now Playing: Will Donald Trump Take Over POTUS Twitter Account?
-
Now Playing: Social Media During the Obama Years
-
Now Playing: Spike in Holiday Online Shopping Fraud
-
Now Playing: Google Maps Expands Into the Parking Business
-
Now Playing: Stanford Research Team Creates Safer Lithium-Ion Batteries
-
Now Playing: Hottest Gadgets You May Have Missed at CES 2017
-
Now Playing: Wireless Carriers Boost Network Capacity in Washington, DC for Trump Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis, Sparking Twitter Firestorm