Amazon acquires 'Ring' for $1 billion

The smart doorbell uses Wi-Fi to allow residents to see and hear visitors before opening the front door.
3:00 | 02/28/18

Today's tech bytes Amazon's new Smart doorbell the giant online retailer is buying ring. The Wi-Fi devices allow residents to see and talk to visitors before opening the door the company was rejected on shark tank five years ago. Amazon has reportedly paying one billion dollar sports. Google's new Smart camera clips is now percent that camera can even decide what pictures it should take it recognizes images that are interest and for example. If it sees your baby smiling it'll snap a few pictures the camera costs about 250 dollars. And Domino's is teaming up with Ford to test self driving food delivery cars in Miami. Ford says once the car rides music keypad on the side of the vehicle to access the order and you won't have to tip. Bob. The trip there to instruments. So those are tech bikes had a great day.

