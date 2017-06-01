Transcript for Amazon Alexa's New Features to be Unveiled at CES 2017

In today's tech bytes Amazon's Alexa steals the spotlight at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The voice activated digital assistant is partnering with a wide range of Smart appliances and devices and can even place food delivery orders in serious gamers will be on the lookout for new concept laptop this is from razor and it's called project Valerie you can see the laptop has three screens at all of them are seventeen inches. The two on the side off a flight out automatically from the central display. No word yet on the probe seriously for gamers an adventure earned fans. We're surprised overnight he released two new singles from his upcoming album on social media castle on the hill and shave the view our Sharon's first studio recording since 2014. She says he hopes fans are as excited about this new material as he has argue album soon those are tick bites.

