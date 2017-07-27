Transcript for Amazon is hiring

It's a basic right to Amazon is higher in the commerce giant wants to fill 50000. Jobs most of them full time. Those holding and nationwide job fair next Wednesday in a dozen locations all around the country and Amazon promises to make thousands of job offers right there on the spot. Coming soon a new shopping app from he made it helps you find your favorite things an app is called image search it allows you to take a photo something you want to buy like an item of clothing. And use it to find listings a little more quickly. And your apple earbuds. Have a touch of the dark side in them. Apple's chief designer says the buds look was inspired by the original Star Wars storm troopers. And as if to come full circle beat current Star Wars custom designer admits that when designing the new costumes. He thought what would apple do. Its content I'm mind triple desert tech bytes they.

