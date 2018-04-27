Transcript for Amazon Prime membership price jumps $20

It's an insect bites get ready to pay more for Amazon prime the price at an annual membership jumps twenty dollars next month up to 100 in nineteen bucks. Amazon blames the increase on higher costs. The prime price hike kids new subscribers first. Renewals won't be affected until June. I haven't done has renewed its exclusive partnership with the NFL. It's Amazon prime video is paying the legal 130 million dollars to continue streaming Thursday night games. For the next two seasons NFL says prime offers a massive platform for fans in the US and around the world. And finally take 21 snap traps spectacles first version started strong. Then flopped so sap is trying again. The new shades not only take extended videos they also take still photos there waterproof and sent to be more comfortable but they also have an updated price tag. 149. Dollars. The desert dirt bikes have a great day.

