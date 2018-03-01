Transcript for Is Amazon set to acquire Target?

In today's tech bikes will Amazon by a major retailer that's a question an influential analyst says the tech giant wheel bike target this year. Other experts they have doubts but target's stock rose 3% after the prediction. So far neither company is commenting. Meantime Amazon says it shipped over five billion items worldwide through with prying service last year. It says there are about 100 million items eligible for free shipping through prime. Amazon also review of the most purchase items of 2017 they include its fires stick streaming service. And been MS. And there's a new twist on how Smartphones are impacting our lives. And for university study found the mere presence of our phones will make situations more pleasant and caused people to concentrate better researchers say it doesn't necessarily mean we're addicted to our phones they just make us happy. So there you have it it's like a Smart they'll. Those are tech bikes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.