Transcript for Amazon Go store opens today

In today's six nights the store of the future opens today Briere registered and check out line they have among those store in Seattle you scan an app when you enter and then you'll be charged automatically if you pick up items. All thanks to cameras and other sensors grocery store union to have been critical. But Amazon says if the idea catches on millions of cast your jobs in the US can be re purpose. If you enjoy audio books you'll soon have a new place to turn to. But Google placed formal soon be getting a dedicated audiobook section users reportedly get 50% off their first purchase. And talk about a power couple apple CEO Tim Cook and Nobel Peace Prize winner we'll all use SI are joining together to launch a campaign. Called think different to improve education for girls around the world. He recently met with Syrian refugees many whom talked about rebuilding their countries. We'll have more and this on Good Morning America the lizard tech sites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.