Transcript for Amazon Go store allows shoppers cashier-free convenience

In today's checked my Amazon dishes on its grab and ghost story the cashier list door opened two months ago in Seattle where you describe your groceries. And walk out your Amazon account is then charged so the company says customers are returning regularly but Amazon admits customers often ask. Is it really a located just leave. Companies not discussing plans to expand and may see his out jumping on a self serve bandwagon with an upgraded app allowing customers to bypass the sales clerk. Big Apple give customers the option of scanning and paying for their products with their Smartphones. It back to Amazon Jeff Bezos has a new best friend you may have seen Boston dynamics spot many dog. Like robot that can open endorse a basis got a chance to take a spot many for a walk at a robotics conference and business also played the bottle flip game against. A robot they both weren't on I've been on neither does or tech went.

