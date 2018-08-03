Transcript for Amazon says it's working to fix Alexa's laughing problem

Alexa is pricking some people out and here's why. Let's have played the last them. Weird it's been bursting out within on prompted elect Zelaya the last that users are saying this happens randomly and sometimes when no one is using the device comes on said the device can mistakenly here that manulife lap sometimes. We are creeping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.