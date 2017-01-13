Transcript for Amazon's Major Expansion Plans

Today sect rights major expansion plans from Amazon the world's largest online retailer carrying 100000 people making the mid to help cut down delivery times. At least sixteen fulfillment centers are in the works to be built over the next two years and Internet Phishing scheme is targeting Netflix customers a cyber security firm says cameras are sending. Netflix subscribers and email asking them to update their membership information here's the thing it includes a link that goes to a fake but realistic looking login page that asks for personal information. Any official countdown is on for Nintendo's new gaming console that's what she Jimmy's at home or you can switch things up taking it with you. See him play on the go we learned overnight actually that it did of me 300 dollars when it comes out on March 3. Just seven weeks from today beginning in life that when not at all about it got quite evident.

