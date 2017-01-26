American Airlines Eliminating Seatback Screens

The carrier announced new Boeing 737's will not come with seatback screens since the majority of passengers carry their own devices for entertainment.
0:50 | 01/26/17

And today's tech by technology is changing a big part about air travel American Airlines says 90% of its passengers. Bring their own devices to view movies and TV shows in flight so the airline's new 730 sevens will not come with seat back screens. An effort to fight fake news stories FaceBook is changing its trending topics feature one change means all users will see the same topics instead of those personalized by their behavior. And in an attempt to keep fake knees from trending. And articles headline and publisher will be shown. It's casinos this morning offering a way to keep drunk drivers off the roads after Super Bowl parties to -- as a party bag comes complete with sensors. That detect alcohol. The company says that the bag turns green you're cleared to drive if in fact turns red it's detected alcohol and then the back we'll even help you Taylor writes from Hoover. Peterson planned those are tech bytes have a great day.

