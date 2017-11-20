Transcript for Apple delays the planned release date of its high-end home pod speaker

And today sect vice Alexa will not have to battle it out with Syria to win over holiday shoppers this year. Apple has delayed the planned release of its high end home pods speaker the company says it needed more time to get the voice assistant ready for customers. And now plans to ship next year. Tussle zoo roadster is still more than two years away. But there's already plenty of books Catholic CEO Elon Musk is suggesting an upgraded version may be able to fly in short cops. Musk says it's certainly possible and just a question of safety. And finally a new report finds that women have better tech skills than men the report looked at digital scores to both sexes in the workforce. It gave women the edge in skills training. And it education. And and everything else. What the report was actually ever put together by a group of women life heads and sticking to that desert segment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.