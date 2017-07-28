Transcript for Apple discontinues iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle

It's a sect might say so long to the nano and shuffle apple is discontinuing its U iPod models both introduced a dozen years ago. The only iPods left now are two versions of the touch it's a sign of times most people who listen to music on a mobile device use their phone. We'll just look. Is set to roll out its long awaited model three today the four door sedan starting at 35000. Dollars is half the price of tests as previous models. And the electric car company is banking on the model three hoping to sell five times as many cars by next year. Finally it's confirmed that George Clooney has the world's most handsome face so that conclusion was made by or researcher using. Computer mapping technology measurements of Clooney's racial features give him an almost perfect score. Using the formula developed by the ancient Greeks Ryan Gosling had the perfect note apparently does your tech bytes.

