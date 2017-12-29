Transcript for CES in Las Vegas kicks off Jan. 9

In today's tech likes getting ready for the super bowl of electronics the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off in Las Vegas on January night. Ted he's believed virtual reality of a big place at the show especially wireless headset. Also car companies are expected to show off their self driving in the nation's one device we know will be rolled out at the show is LG's new entry into the Smart home speaker market it's called the pink hue speaker it's powered by Google assistant and analysts say it's a big win for algae over its rival. Samsung and remember the priests he'd done Apple's flagship store in Chicago. Right after it opened. Well that story is getting some criticism now that Chicago's winter has taken hold that's because a surrounded by caution signs because of falling snow and icicles the flat roof. Hangs over sidewalks which are clothes. Bad thing in Chicago and to those ear tech bikes at a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.