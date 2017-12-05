Chase online banking system experiences nationwide outage

The outage prevented customers from accessing their accounts online and making mobile payments.
0:51 | 05/12/17

Comments
It today -- but the nation wide outage crippled chase bank's online system for hours customers were unable to make payments or check account balances online or with mobile labs both systems are now up and running but no word yet on what sparked the glitch

