Transcript for Cheaper MacBook may be on the horizon

In today's tech bike is a cheaper MacBook on the horizon there are reports apple is working on a less expensive version of its thirteen inch MacBook Air. It's expected to be released early this somewhere and no word on how much of a price cut this will be. The current thirteen inch MacBook Air cells were thousand dollars a stuff that is giving it spectacles glasses another track. They original version of the glasses which take pictures. With a forty million dollar loss for the company's other trying again with to new models a luxury version we'll have two cameras and built in GPS. The movie that won best picture at the Oscars dominated chatter on. Social media FaceBook says the most talked about moment during the show was when the shape of water won the award and according to Google Trends in most goo -- question overnight was. What is the shape of water about there may let you. Half of those air attack by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.