Transcript for Customers gear up for Amazon's Third 'Prime Day'

Into effect by gearing up for Amazon's third prime day it starts at 9 o'clock eastern time tonight and runs until 3 AM on Wednesday so prime dame is actually thirty hours. The online retailer is promising discounts on hundreds of thousands of items everything from speakers and printers and gummy bears. You gotta Amazon's website at the company recommends using its app deals will be posted a 24 hours in advance and you can even set an alert for one offers began. And you can use Amazon's. Virtual assistant elect so we'll give you access to deals two hours before anyone else. An Amazon says new deals will be offered every five minutes and they may only be available for a limited time so if you haven't already join. Prime might be something you want to do but that's add other retailers are joining in including Macy's Kohl's. And JC funny yet those are checked by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.