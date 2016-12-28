Customers Report Defects With 'Hatchimals'

Parents are complaining that the popular holiday toy 'Hatchimals' is taking too long to hatch or not hatching at all.
0:56 | 12/28/16

It's a basic rights one of the hottest toys of the holiday season going to be all it's cracked up to be. Have to malls are supposed to hatch from plastic eggs that pressed parents are complaining that the interactive toy is either taking too long to hatch or just not hatching at all. The company says it's helping to troubleshoot. Amazon is calling 2016 its best ever for holiday orders the online retail giant ship to. More than one billion items around the world during the busy holiday shopping season more than 72%. Of Amazon's holiday shoppers used a mobile device to make those orders. And you'll now be able to stream up to fifty live action and animated Disney movies on Hulu. Disney ABC's parent company of course always part of who they exclusive deal includes a nightmare before Christmas and sister act I booked I don't know. I don't know and now about it when Everett he can. Go today's good returns they have by the fact but it's there isn't letting students should.

