Doctor hopes to develop video game to help kids virtually 'fight' their cancer

Dr. Timothy Cripe and his son are raising money to develop a free video game that lets kids fight cancer in memory of one of his patients, Kate Amato.
1:24 | 04/04/17

Transcript for Doctor hopes to develop video game to help kids virtually 'fight' their cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Dr. Timothy Cripe and his son are raising money to develop a free video game that lets kids fight cancer in memory of one of his patients, Kate Amato.
