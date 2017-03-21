Transcript for Download your videos from Instagram

In today's act like she won't need to say and instant goodbye to your answer Gramm line videos starting today users will be able to save them to their phones those videos will be preserved through your camera all but. They won't be saved on Anne's program. And a wedding online ad theme parks may become an attraction in itself over when and universal water park opens later this year and Orlando visitors will get a wrist band that tells them. When it's their turn hall. I checked various topping the music streaming charts the day after his death of Johnny B Goode was the most downloaded song across digital platforms. With a 101000%. Increase in overall album sales have increased more than 9000%. And new album release is set for later this year. And learning you need a tornado in earning your. And in Nina Reyes in unison as my doing. I'm married to Grammy no doubt that does your take my it's gone no good home and god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.