Transcript for Edward Snowden helps develop an app that can stop computer hijackings

In today's tech might Tennessee whistle blower Edward Snowden. Has helped the ball and now that can stop computer hijacking it's called haven and it turned enjoyed phones into surveillance systems eight uses that devices camera and sound recorder to detect movement near your computer. Parents with the iPhone ten are discovering a certain disadvantage to the face ID system. They can't approve the purchases of their kids what that. It's sad they have to answer their entire apple account passwords each time apple is it saying why. And look at this is a miscue. Yeah you're looking for a holiday escape of sorts check out who lose puppies crash Christmas it features a bunch of mischievous puppy is get getting into the all sorts of polity trouble puppies crash Christmas -- thirty minutes some online reviewers are calling it an instant Christmas classic I cannot see why. And Thanksgiving Day holiday blizzard regrets.

