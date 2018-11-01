FAA registers 1 million drones since regulation became rule in 2015

Users are required to register drones online for $5 and must renew every three years.
0:53 | 01/11/18

And today sect bikes a lot of drones flying around the FAA now says they've registered at one million drone cents registration became a ruling 2015. Most drones flown as a hobby can be registered through the agency's web based system they'll just five bucks and of the ballot. Three years quite handy yes Sampson will unveil its galaxy S ninth phone next month at the mobile world congress in Barcelona Spain. That would mean it'll probably go on sale in March at that helps a lot to its full mobile phone sometime next year. Throw back at speaking after a back. Breathing new life into the Blackberry the company is promising to release at least through new Smartphones this year but very promising and they'll be entirely new devices including a new he won bronze addition. And both will of course. Feature physical keyboards. Such a throwback could give that video at us or to get here. Those are Jack thanks.

