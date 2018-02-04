Transcript for Facebook to make sure advertisers get users' permission

And today's tech bytes FaceBook hears you it taking steps to make sure advertisers get your permission before using your data for marketing on FaceBook now the company is building something called a certification tool. That'll require advertisers to confirm they have permission. Amazon's automated storage Seattle is apparently inspiring more big retailers yes a Wal-Mart or drovers are trying alta robots and scanner systems. Meant to save on labor and improve customer experience. One analysis says up to half of the world's retail jobs could be lost. As more automation is used and burger king's chocolate whopper was among the fake products being counted on April's fools' day. The top the patty comes just rest breaks here and white chocolate drinks and the zip ball is from outdoor retailer REI dozens of zippers make it totally. Customizable. Both items completely flake fate. Does your tech bite too bad.

