Transcript for Facebook removes Russian accounts

It's an insect bites FaceBook removing Russian accounts social media site recently deleted hundreds of pages linked to a Russian agency that's spread misinformation during a 2016 presidential election. Security experts say it's more evidence do organization is still attempting to sway public opinion. And Spotify launches its first full day S stock market trading valued at nearly 27 billion dollar. So shares of the music streaming service fell about 10% from its opening price on Tuesday. Even so its market value is in the top ten for tech companies after one day of trading. And technology is good for some things but perhaps not for police sketches. And this wide mouthed guy is a computer generated composite for a wanted man in England. Twitter users are now begging to see his mug shot when he's finally found. Maybe really does look like that. In a snapshot filter doesn't accept writes I could see it those are quick bite to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.