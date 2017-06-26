Facebook reportedly getting into television

The social media giant is said to be in talks to produce scripted shows.
0:54 | 06/26/17

Transcript for Facebook reportedly getting into television
It today sir Mike's FaceBook reportedly getting into television the company is in talks to produce scripted shows the Wall Street Journal reports FaceBook would be willing to commit as much as three million dollars are episodes they're hoping to launch original programming by late summer. SpaceX has successfully completed a weekend double header two's successful launches just 48 hours apart that's a very quick turnaround this is a best piece of video raped there one was in Florida the other in California. And both rockets landed successfully so they can be used again respectfully yes. FaceBook back to them they're working some magic today because it's a twentieth anniversary of the first Harry Potter book. Twenty it. He just posting a commenting on Harry's name or any of the four houses of hog warts invokes a one. Conjuring up some digital magic. Wing gone Levy us up. You speak French tribute lizard tech likes.

